BTC nothing much to add since my last update,perfectly following BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! RealTima BTC is looking bearish here and I have a time window for the first temp low on week of Sep 5th Checkout my previous posts, no line moved since after, just following the script There are a lot of buy prints on the recent low, a small move up is expected into EOW.