Getty Image / Mark Brown / Stringer Derek Jeter recently joined the Knuckleheads Podcast for an interview The podcast is hosted by former NBA players Quentin Richarson and Darius Miles Jeter answers a ton of great questions, one of them being, “Who would win in golf between you and Michael Jordan?” Last week Deter Jeter sat down with the Knuckleheads Podcast, hosted by former NBA players Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles.