Texas Brewery Cancels Kyle Rittenhouse Fundraiser Against Censorship Authored by Ryan Morgan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A Texas-based brewery recently decided to cancel a fundraising event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, a man who rose to national media attention after he shot and killed two people during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, and who was found not guilty of murder after he argued he acted in self-defense.