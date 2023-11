Did Biden's ATF Expand Definition Of Suppressor? Potentially Turning Law-Abiding Citizens Into Felons Overnight A new report from firearms website AmmoLand Shooting Sports News revealed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) sent an open letter to all federal firearm licensees (also commonly known as gun shops) that "solvent traps never existed under federal law and most have always been unregistered silencers.