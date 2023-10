Stocks Erase Losses As Bonds Flatline, Oil Slumps Ahead Of Friday's Jobs Report After a chaotic Tuesday and a Wednesday which Rabobank's Michael Every said was "Chaos On A Trampoline On Drugs", Thursday proved to be a rather calm day, in which 10Y rates did nothing for a welcome change after blowing out by almost 60 bps in the past two weeks, a move which the same Every said ahd made the world's most liquid security trade like a penny stock.