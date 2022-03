North Korea Rebuilds Nuclear Testing Site After 2018 Collapse Following the flurry of recent North Korean nuclear missile tests (the rogue state has launched at least 9 ICBMs so far this year), South Korea has reportedly detected signs that its neighbor to the north is rebuilding some of the nuclear test-site tunnels that collapsed back in 2018 (killing an undisclosed number of North Korean workers), as North Korea is believed to be paving the way for more ICBM tests, according to Reuters.