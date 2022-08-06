Rogan Slams Biden Admin For "Gaslighting" Americans About Recession Having seen the mainstream media rush to defend a clearly weakening economy, closing the 'Overton Window' on any mention of the 'r-word' - to the extent that one senior economist was fact-checked by Facebook for daring to utter the 'r-word' - pocaster Joe Rogan blasted the Biden administration for "gaslighting" the American people about the meaning of a recession after two consecutive quarters of economic contraction were reported last week.