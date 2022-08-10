Disney Soars After Smashing Subscriber Expectations, Hikes Streaming Price By 38% Update (5pm ET): it wasn't all good news, however, because while the price hike will surely lead to a significant drop in users, even the current status quo is leading to a slowdown in growth, with the company now forecasting 135-165 million core Disney+ subs, slashing its previous 2024 subscriber forecast: *DISNEY LOWERS 2024 SUBSCRIBER FORECAST *DISNEY SEES 135M TO 165M 'CORE' DISNEY+ SUBS BY 2024 * * * Earlier: A few weeks after Netflix finally surprised with an earnings beat after what seemed like an eternity of misses, moments ago Disney also came out of the Q2 earnings gate blazing, with numbers that smashed expectations (the company added 14.