#ES_F $SPX Signs Of The Times E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (DEC 2021) CME_MINI:ESZ2021 dawievdwest It seems as if #ES_F $SPX , on this 120 minute chart, finds itself at the end of a rising wedge (completed with textbook overthrow), as well as a divergence with the MACD as indicated, and with several other indicators as well.