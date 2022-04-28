Nyxoah to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9 and Host Conference Call on May 10, 2022 Nyxoah to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9 and Host Conference Call on May 10, 2022Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – April 28, 2022, 10:30pm CET / 4:30pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)(“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Monday, May 9, 2022, after the market close.