Giannis Antetokounmpo gets criticized for not guarding Kevin Durant during game 5 of the Nets-Bucks series Antetokounmpo admits Durant is currently the best player in the world and wants a chance at guarding him during game 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo wants a chance at stopping Kevin Durant in game 6 against the Nets on Thursday.