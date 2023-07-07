Watch: Taibbi, Brand, & Shellenberger Expose The Censors As Malign Disinformation Superspreaders "How long can we allow convenience, safety, and security to enable centralized authoritarian systems to shut down communication and free speech? "What is the nature of this new centralizing authoritarian system?" "What is the misanthropy that lies at the heart of a discourse that believes our speech needs to be controlled?" "Where is the moral authority that is entitled to make those decisions on our behalf?" That is what Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger have been brave enough to dare to ask and even braver, to answer, in the following videos of the pair joining Russell Brand in London for a live discussion of The Censorship-Industrial-Complex (joined by Tim Robbins and Stella Assange).