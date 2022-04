Nasdaq : head and shulder still alive E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 nasdaq move very bad these days , but we belive it is near low and will flyup soon !!! pick buy above green arrow and hold it 15-20 day to high (dont hurry up ,dont close soon) good luck , despite these down movments , nasdaq daily chart main trend is powerful up so it 100% will go up , 13000 and 12500 are very powerfull place for next low wish you win .