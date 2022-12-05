Wuhan Whistleblower: Former EcoHealth VP Says Covid "Man Made", Escaped From Lab Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance Just hours after we find out that the Hunter Biden laptop not only wasn't "Russian disinformation", but rather was being actively covered up by social media, another "conspiracy theory" that wound up costing tons of honest truth seekers their social media accounts (including Zero Hedge, who was first to talk about the lab leak all the way back in February 2020), is inching closer toward being validated as reality.