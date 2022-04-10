GOLD in next 9 Month :main trend will up to 2100 GOLD FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) COMEX:GC1! ramin_trader2006 2 scenario can comes on gold 40% if gold break low 1927 , it can crash down to touch 1850 then will go up and big up trend can comes (weekly chart fibo 161% show 2400 as gold upper target ) 60% from now , go up but with zigzag , mini crash (we can buy in deep, wait 3-4 day , close on high) good luck , on gold , monitor accelator occilator AC indicator on daily and 1hour chart 6-8 month .