https://www.zerohedge.com/political/taibbi-youtube-censors-r.Taibbi: YouTube Censors Reality, Boosts Disinformation - Part 1 Authored by Matt Taibbi via TK News, As subscribers by now are aware, I’m very upset about YouTube’s recent decision to censor a factually accurate video about “rigged election” comments produced for this site by Matt Orfalea.