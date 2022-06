JPMorgan Now Sees Fed Hiking 75bps On Wednesday, Sees "Risk" Of 100bps While few on Wall Street took the 75bps hike forecasts by the likes of Barclays, Jefferies and Nomura seriously until this afternoon, all that changed when the WSJ "fed whisperer" floated that a 75bps rate hike is actually all too possible, sending odds of a 75bps hike on Wednesday to a certainty from 35% earlier.