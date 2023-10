GC XAU Weekly Analysis - Want the Bull Party to Continue GOLD FUTURES (DEC 2023) COMEX:GCZ2023 Tradius_Trades ⌚️WAIT & SEE MODE / SLIGHTLY BULLISH BIAS ⌚️ Super Strong Bullish Momentum Currently Geopolitical Situation is Bullish Currently in Weekly Bearish Order Block, Watching for H4 Bearish PA Ideally, want to See 1968.