Are Black 2nd Amendment Advocates The Ultimate Taboo? Authored by Matt Taibbi and Ford Fischer via TK News, “If people aren’t going to do their job, then we’re here to do it for them,” said Nick Bezzel, of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club, after being told for the second time today that officials in Brookhaven, Mississippi wouldn’t meet with him and other armed black activists.