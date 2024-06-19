Zero Hedge
Zero Hedge

Japan To Issue Bonds With Shorter Maturities As BOJ Begins Tapering QE

Japan To Issue Bonds With Shorter Maturities As BOJ Begins Tapering QE With the constant implosion in the yen threatening to spark both runaway inflation and a currency crisis in Japan, especially after the latest toothless decision by the Bank of Japan, it finally appears that the BOJ is set to either hike rates, or trim its massive bond buying program, or some combination of both.

