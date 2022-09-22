Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 1 Review: Let It Bleed

The angst is real, and it's going to be an interesting season. Essentially, what we got from Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 1 was a bit of insight into where Voight's head is after losing Anna, the trio of Voight, Halstead, and Hailey possibly settling some of the issues that loom over them, and the unit rising in the ranks.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх