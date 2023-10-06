The Strange NHL Love Triangle Involving Tennis Star Anna Kournikova

Sergei Fedorov, Anna Kournikova and Pavel Bure There were plenty of guys on the planet who would’ve killed to get the chance to be in a relationship with Anna Kournikova when the Russian tennis player took the world by storm around the turn of the millennium—and there were a couple of NHL players who claimed they each managed to do that at the same time to treat us to a love triangle that’s still as strange as it was back in the day.