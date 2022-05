"The Whole Planet Is A Pot, And We're All Frogs" Authored by Ugo Bardi via The Seneca Effect blog, The lockdown in China: if the powerful are doing something that looks stupid, it's because whatever they’re doing IS actually stupid I received several comments on my post "The Shanghai Lockdown: a Memetic Analysis," and I think that some were so interesting to be worth reproducing in a full-fledged post.