Soft CPI Sparks Bond-Buying Bonanza, Meme Stock Meltup, Gold Gains As Dollar Pukes The cooler-than-expected CPI print was all the doves and bulls needed today and while the odds of a July hike were unchanged (pretty much a lock), expectations for Fed rate changes for the rest of the year dropped notably, erasing the hawkish shift after the strong GDP revision at the end of June.