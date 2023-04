Crude Oil Breakout Struggling for Follow Through CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! JohnKicklighter We started this week off with a massive gap higher from WTI crude, but where is the follow through? The jump from Friday to Monday makes sense on the OPEC production cut news, but the EIA reporting US strategic petroleum reserves ( SPR ) hit their lowest levels since the week of Nov 25, 1983 barely offers a hiccup of demand-backed bullish interest.