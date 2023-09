Fox "Is Run By Small-Minded, Fearful Women", Trump "Broke A Lot Of People's Brains" - Tucker & Portnoy Talk Politics, PENN, & Pizza-Fights Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy joined Tucker Carlson for a 'Tucker On X' discussion that ranged from "the greatest business deal in history" to the problems businesses have dealing with regulatory bureaucracy (once its clear they don't like you) to a fight with a pizza store owner to media bias and finally, Tucker reflected on his exit from Fox.