Nifty 50 Future quick Analysis - Jun 21 2021 S&P CNX NIFTY INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NSE:NIFTY1! TradeEasyWithYogesh Long-term Bias (Weekly): Definitely Bullish Medium-term Bias (Daily): Definitely Bullish Short-term Bias (195 Min): Bullish Nifty had bounced sharply from the support suggesting good bullish move on the upside.