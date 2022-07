Hannah Stocking Boards Cast of Ryan Kavanaugh’s Production ‘SKILL HOUSE’ Alongside Bryce Hall, 50 Cent, Neal McDonough, Paige VanZant, and MoreThe project marks the first installment in the R-rated next-level horror film franchise LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media announced that internet personality and actor, Hannah Stocking has joined the cast of upcoming horror flick, SKILL HOUSE.