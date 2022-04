Getty Image A single stat sums up how dominant Connor McDavid has been since being drafted by the Oilers in 2015 The speedy center has not only set himself apart from the members of his draft class but those who were selected years before he was Read more NHL stories here The 1980s was a pretty fun era to be an Edmonton Oilers fan, as the franchise hoisted the Stanley Cup five times over the span of a decade thanks in no small part to the contributions of a guy by the name of Wayne Gretzky.