Senior Loan Officer Survery Shows Modest Improvement Even As Credit Remains Tight, Demand Weak In our preview of the week's key updates, we said that while today's Senior Loan Officer Survey (or SLOOS) was likely the otherwise quite's week's main event, even if it was unlikely to be a market mover as it would - in a quarter where the 10Y yield briefly topped 5% - signal more of the same: tighter financial conditions and weaker demand for consumer loans.