Sex, Castration & Butthole Zapping: NSA, CIA Confirm Secret 'Kink' Chat Room After Chris Rufo Bombshell While the left clutched pearls over one of Elon Musk's DOGE employees who went by the name 'Big Balls' online a few years ago, they've been dead silent over a bombshell report from Chris Rufo revealing secret NSA "sex chats" that involved at least one CIA employee that go back two years - featuring discussions involving "sex, kink, polyamory, and castration.