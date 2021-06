Journalist Raises $65K To Help AOC's Abandoned Abuela After Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) revealed this week that her grandmother is living in a dilapidated home in Puerto Rico, which she blamed on former President Trump, scores of people began wondering why the well-off Congresswoman (who lied about growing up poor) allowed her abuela to live in squalor while she lives it up in DC.