Howto Day Trade Nasdaq Futures - Reversal AND Breakout Same Day! E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! norok Today was an unexpectedly exciting morning to trade Nasdaq futures CME_MINI:NQ1! ! I love trading false breakouts and this morning (November 1, 2022) provided double sided action where buyers and sellers battled it out.