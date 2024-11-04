From 'Clingers' To 'Garbage' - Why The 16 Years Of Vilification? Authored by Victor Davis Hanson via American Greatness, Who actually are the “garbage” people? Are they one and the same with Joe Biden’s “semi-fascists,” “chumps,” and “dregs of society?” Or Barack Obama’s “clingers?” Do they include Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” and “irredeemables?” Are they FBI grandee Peter Strzok’s Walmart shoppers who “smell?” Over the last decade-and-a-half, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Harris-Walz, and a host of other self-described elites have variously invented a wide range of smears and slurs—but about whom exactly? Who are these people that leftwing politicians have so vehemently derided—and why? They include Trump supporters, of course, or what Biden also dubbed “ultra-MAGAs” and Tim Walz called “fascists,” now without the prior qualifying prefix “semi.