My Full ES/SPX Plan for Tmmr Sept. 6th E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! ESMorg Plan for Friday: **Supports:** 5512, 5502, 5494 (major), 5482 (major), 5476, 5474 (major), 5462, 5455 (major), 5450, 5445 (major), 5438 (major), 5428, 5423, 5414 (major).