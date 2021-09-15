China's Economy Suddenly Disintegrates As Land Sales Crater 90% One month after we warned that China had just unleashed a stagflation shockwave, as inflation - and especially factory price inflation - hit the highest in 13 years, crushing corporate profits, while GDP disappointed, and weeks after we also pointed out that China's credit growth in August had collapsed to the lowest level since the peak of the covid crisis in Feb 2020, Bloomberg writes in its economic preview of China's economic data dump scheduled for tonight that the country's economy "likely slowed further in August, with data on consumption, industrial output and investment due Wednesday to reveal the extent of the damage caused by an outbreak of the delta variant.