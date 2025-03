Watch: SpaceX's Starship Megarocket Prepares For "Starlink Simulator" Mission Just over six weeks after SpaceX's Starship-Super Heavy Flight Test 7 lifted off from Boca Chica, Texas, ending in a dramatic spectacle—the massive booster successfully caught by 'Chopsticks' while Starship itself was lost in a fireball over the Atlantic Ocean—Elon Musk's space company is set to conduct Flight Test 8 of the world's largest rocket this evening.