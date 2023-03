Nomura Is First Bank To Call For 50bps Rate Hike In March In the past year, Japanese bank Nomura has had a penchant for making several headline-grabbing outlier predictions about the Fed: in June, Nomura was the first bank to call for a 75bps rate hike (a view that quickly became consensus after the infamous Hilsenrath weekend report that blew up the Fed's forward guidance), followed one month later by an even more show-stopping forecast for a 100bps rate hike in July.