Alphabet Plunges After Missing Across The Board, Drags Nasdaq Lower After Hours The tech earnings train has gotten derailed on the very first stop and it's looking uglier by the minute: moments after Microsoft slumped after reporting otherwise solid earnings, and Texas Instruments guided below expectations again, it was Google's turn to disappoint and it did just that when it reported earnings that missed on revenue and EPS for the second consecutive quarter, sending GOOGL's stock sharply lower after hours (hardly a shock after the catastrophic Snapchat earnings last week).