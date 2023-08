Nasdaq daily = are you ready buy near 14300 E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 near 14300 wait buy pinbar comes on 1h,4h,daily chart,then buy and put SL in pinbar low,,,,don't close this golden buy soon,wait min 15 day ALERT= when uptrend start,don't pick sell ,90% looking for buy ,Nasdaq again want touch above 16000 Goodluck, wish you big profit .