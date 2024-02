China Supercharges Stimulus With Biggest Cut In Mortgage Reference Rate On Record After the relentless jawboning in recent days, many were expecting some further easing today from the PBOC, and Beijing did not disappoint when China cut the 5-year loan prime rate (LPR) - which influences mortgage rate pricing - and is also known as China's Libor (or rather SOFR since Libor no longer exists) by 25bp to to 3.