Emini S&P 500 (ESH2022) *Prediction* E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (MAR 2022) CME_MINI:ESH2022 quorizone Thursday Feb 17 (2022) (4H TF) I’m Anticipating that price will sweep the Low For Sell Side Liquidity and possibly Perform an ICT Market shift Model that can give me a Long Position Targeting the Intermediate highs and possibly Filling Redelivered Rebalance with Final TP being Equal highs/ Buy Stops at Top.