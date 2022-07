FCB Takes Titanium Lion for 3rd Consecutive Year — A First in Cannes History FCB named 2022 North America Network of the Year and #2 Network Overall CANNES, France, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, FCB became the first in Cannes Lions history to win the coveted Titanium Lion three years in a row.