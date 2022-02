Daily perspective on NG NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) MOEX:NG1! RasMaxwell Even though there just has been a nice retracement to the upside, Long Term I am looking to the down side with a target around 3000, 2800 area to take profit, we could see a corrrection to the upside from this area, a very large HSH is starting form, this also is indicating further more to the down side.