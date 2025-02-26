JOURNAL FOR MGC1! Micro Gold Futures COMEX_MINI:MGC1! FuturesBaddie Today I placed two trades on MGC1! my first entry was a sell scalp which was strictly a technical entry and the second was the buy back up because it goes with the bias of gold being bullish, and inflation fears, so for each trade Ive wait on a area of consolidation (order block) then wait on a break out in this case after that impulsive move to the downside on gold I waited for an area of support to form with rejections of pushing lower at this point an order block should start forming, I tend to get a better structure of an order block forming on the 5min, once a bullish engulfing to print above the last high then I take the trade, today I had no draw down my entry was precise!.