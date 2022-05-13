Chris Rock Fires Shot At Amber Heard While Discussing Johnny Depp Trial During Set

Getty Image Chris Rock took aim at Amber Heard during a stand-up show in London The comedian cracked some jokes concerning details that emerged during her defamation trial with Johnny Depp Read more details about the legal battle here Based on the general public’s historically voracious appetite for juicy celebrity drama, it should come as no surprise that the trial concerning Johnny Depp’s defamation allegations against ex-wife Amber Heard immediately devolved into an absolute circus when it kicked off in a Virginia courtroom in April.