Futures Levels | Week Ahead Sept 19 (ES, YM, NQ, RTY, ZN, GC) E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! RodCasilli Yoooo Speculators - let's look at some levels in the futures stock indices following a telegraphed week of selling into last Friday's quad witching.