What are Zelensky and Aliyev preparing for?

МОСКВА, 22 января 2022, Институт РУССТРАТ.   When a "leak" appeared in some Ukrainian media that on December 15, 2021, at the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to visit Ukraine, and then there was a proposal to hold a summit of the heads of Ukraine, Turkey and Azerbaijan in Kiev in February in connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kiev, Baku and Ankara, this was perceived in the context of the peace initiative mediation between Kiev and Moscow put forward by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

