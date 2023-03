Spy: End’s day with Hanging Man Candle E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! zzzikaikazzz A hanging man is given as a candle for Wednesday 3/8, if patterns are to be considered then look at Jan 24 and notice the same candle given and what has followed has been a sell off the following day (Jan 25) as well as or [a doji then a proceeding sale].