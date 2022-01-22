BTC-CME-Current Contract in Front BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! danjelano According to December 28th analysis BTC is going down to fill the first gap but there still are tow gaps that hasn't been filled before and are in the way of the down trend just about 5% below the first gap will be filled and it may continues to fall for the second and the third (That currently i don't expect that) but if the market decides to change the way it may select a different way to go and fill the holes.